It is a large rock and pop festival that thousands of people flock to at Störmthaler Lake in Leipzig. But then two gondolas on a Ferris wheel catch fire. And there are injuries.

Großpösna – Thousands of people celebrate wildly at the Highfield Festival near Leipzig. But then the Ferris wheel catches fire and suddenly two gondolas are ablaze. More than 30 people are injured, according to police. According to initial findings, all of them were slightly injured by smoke, a police spokeswoman told the German Press Agency.

According to the head of operations of the German Red Cross, there are also two seriously injured people. The police spokeswoman was initially unable to comment on this information. According to her, four police officers are among the injured. No information was initially given about the age and gender of the injured.

First, one of the gondolas of the Ferris wheel caught fire at around 9 p.m. in the evening. Then the fire spread to the second gondola. Both were completely destroyed by the fire.

Festival visitor Guido from Cologne reported that the Ferris wheel suddenly went faster. The burning gondolas were then at the very top. “Then there was dead silence,” the 58-year-old describes.

Rescuers rescue people from the Ferris wheel

People were then gradually taken off the Ferris wheel, those present reported. The two affected gondolas were completely burnt out, a dpa reporter on site said. A fire department spokesman told dpa around 30 minutes after the fire broke out that the situation was now under control.

The festival at Störmthaler See, a large rock and pop festival with around 30,000 visitors, was initially interrupted. Around an hour after the fire broke out, at around 10 p.m., an announcement was made on stage to the visitors that those affected were fine. The announcement also said that the festival would continue at 10:30 p.m. with a performance by Cro. The program then actually continued at around 11 p.m.

Depressed mood after the fire

Ricky, who traveled to the festival from the Harz Mountains, was initially unsure after the fire whether the concerts should continue. The 27-year-old spoke of a depressed mood. However, he praised the organizers for their approach: “There were clear announcements and we knew what had happened.”

Bastian from Leipzig also said that the rescue team arrived quickly. He had the feeling that many visitors were now heading to their tents – and that they wanted to end the evening there and talk about what they had experienced, said the 33-year-old.

Stephanie, 40, from Werdau in Saxony, was particularly shocked. She said she was on the Ferris wheel herself just a few minutes before the fire broke out. “We smelled plastic and thought it was coming from the campsite,” she said. When she saw the flames on the gondolas, she could hardly believe it. dpa