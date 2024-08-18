Home World

It is a rock and pop festival that attracts thousands of people to the Störmthaler Lake near Leipzig. People are celebrating at the Highfield – but then two gondolas on a Ferris wheel suddenly catch fire.

Großpösna – Thousands of people celebrate wildly at the Highfield Festival near Leipzig. But while the rapper Ski Aggu is performing on stage, a Ferris wheel suddenly catches fire 100 meters away, with flames several meters high shooting out of two gondolas. A catastrophe is avoided because the people on the Ferris wheel are able to leave the ride in time. But there are numerous injuries.

It is still unclear how the accident happened. © -/spm-gruppe/dpa

According to police, 16 people had to be treated in hospitals, including four with burns and one person with a fall injury. Some of the injured, including first responders and at least four police officers, were examined for possible smoke poisoning. A total of 65 people had to receive medical treatment in the incident. The good news: no one was critically injured.

First findings on the cause

The big question that festival visitors were still asking themselves on site: How could this happen? Since the incident on Saturday evening at around 9 p.m., investigators have been looking into why a fire broke out in one of the 24 gondolas of the Ferris wheel. According to an initial assessment, material underneath the ride caught fire in an as yet unknown manner. The fire spread to a gondola. The investigation is ongoing.

Investigations into the cause of the Ferris wheel fire at the Highfield Festival are underway. © Str./dpa

Festival visitors: Suddenly it was dead silent

Festival visitor Guido from Cologne reported that night that the Ferris wheel suddenly went faster. The burning gondolas were then at the very top. “Then there was dead silence,” the 58-year-old described.

Stephanie, 40, from Werdau in Saxony, was particularly shocked. She said she had been on the Ferris wheel herself just a few minutes before the fire. “We smelled plastic and thought it was coming from the campsite,” she said. When she saw the flames on the gondolas, she could hardly believe how close she had come. The festival was interrupted for around two hours, then the show continued.

Ski Aggu continued rapping during the fire – so that no panic arises

When the first flames became visible, rapper Ski Aggu was on stage. In an Instagram story a short time later, the 26-year-old wrote: “I am absolutely dismayed and shocked by the Ferris wheel fire during my show at Highfield. I was just told in no uncertain terms that I should not cancel the show under any circumstances, but should first stay in dialogue with you so that mass panic does not arise.”

The priority was to prevent the situation from escalating further, explained Ski Aggu. Fortunately, that worked. “Thank you all for staying so calm and preventing anything worse from happening.” The decisive factor was the work of the rescue workers, who reacted quickly. “Thank you for your service!! I hope everyone affected gets better soon,” wrote the rapper from Berlin, whose real name is August Jean Diederich and whose trademark is ski goggles.

Depressed mood after the fire

Festival visitor Ricky, who had travelled from the Harz region, was initially unsure after the fire whether the concerts should continue. The 27-year-old found the mood depressed, but praised the organisers: “There were clear announcements and we knew what had happened.”

Bastian from Leipzig also said that the rescue team arrived quickly. After the incident, he had the feeling that many people were now heading to their tents – and that they would rather end the evening there and talk about what they had experienced, said the 33-year-old.

Operator: Fire broke out during passenger change

The next morning, the area where the fire occurred is cordoned off and the first festival guests stroll around the site. A fire expert has now arrived to investigate the cause of the incident. The operator of the Ferris wheel, Sebastian Hannstein from Bremen, is also standing next to the ride that morning. The plastic of one gondola has completely burned away, and all that remains is a steel frame. Two other gondolas are covered in soot.

Two gondolas of the Ferris wheel were completely destroyed. © Str./dpa

The fire started when passengers were changing, Hannstein told the German Press Agency. “My employees told me that there were no people in the gondola when the fire broke out.” He was shocked and stunned. “My family has been operating Ferris wheels for generations. Something like this has never happened before,” he stressed.

Ferris wheel was only seven years old

His employees reacted quickly when they saw the flames, explains Hannstein. “They sped up the Ferris wheel and thus accelerated the evacuation of the other gondolas.” The operator could not say how many people were in the other gondolas when the fire broke out.

About two dozen people were injured. © -/spm-gruppe/dpa

According to the operator, the Ferris wheel is 38 meters high and has 24 gondolas. “The ride is seven years old. That’s not old for a Ferris wheel. I have one that is 30 years old.” dpa