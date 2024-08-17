Two gondolas on the Ferris wheel caught fire at around 9 p.m. in the evening. They were ablaze, reported a dpa reporter on site. People were then gradually removed from the Ferris wheel. The two affected gondolas were completely burned out.

A fire department spokesman told the news agency dpa that the situation was now under control. The police have not yet released any further information.

About an hour after the fire broke out, at around 10 p.m., an announcement was made to the festival’s audience on stage that those affected were OK. The announcement also said that the festival would continue at 10:30 p.m. with a performance by Cro.

The festival at Störmthaler See, a large rock and pop festival, was initially interrupted after the fire.

