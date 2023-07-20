According to recent surveys, summer 2023 promises to be one of the brightest. We are talking about 68 million tourists for about 256 million overnight stays. If this were the case, the 2023 season would definitively relaunch Italian tourism, bringing it back to levels even higher than 2019 (closest reference before the pandemic). Italy remains one of the most popular destinations, both by foreign and domestic tourists, with the two major islands (Sardinia and Sicily) easily reachable by plane or ferry (with more patience). Without forgetting Corsica: increasingly frequented by Italians as well. Croatia and Greece can also be reached by ferry. But how much does it cost to take a ferry with a car, motorbike or camper in tow? Our simulation proposal took the period into consideration between 7 and 21 August: notoriously, the “holidays”. Accommodation on board is in deck passage, and departure from five different ports: Genoa, Livorno, Civitavecchia, Ancona and Pescara. Ticket for two people adults with a car of less than five meters and below two meters and twenty in height. The shipowners are: Moby, Grimaldi Lines, Sardinia, Corsica Ferries and Snav (Caronte exclusively for Sicily).