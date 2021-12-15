The Livorno-born, born in 1990, had already directed Cittadella-Spal in Serie B in mid-October

Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi is increasingly a pioneer. In fact, she, born in 1990, is the first woman to referee a Serie A team. The Livorno-born is on the field for the Cagliari-Cittadella match valid for the round of 32 of the Italian Cup.

Maria Sole had already been called to direct B’s match between Cittadella and Spal. Ferrieri Caputi is part of Can C and is also an international referee. Last May it was the bell Maria Marotta who made history as the first woman to referee a Serie B match (Reggina-Frosinone). Ferrieri Caputi, in her life as a researcher at the Adapt foundation and a doctoral student at the University of Bergamo, is the fourth female referee ever on the fields of the first Italian professional championship.

In the beginning it was Marotta – At the time of Maria Marotta’s debut, Alfredo Trentalange, president of The Hague had also opened the door to the top flight: “A female referee in Serie A? The dream is to succeed in two years. We are behind and we are gearing up. – he said -. There is a whole movement that needs to be networked, with the sharing of experience and skills, with work tables. We must equip ourselves to give more support, more support and training to the women who are showing us that we are ‘height”

December 15 – 18:44

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Ferrieri #Caputi #referees #CagliariCittadella #time #woman #team