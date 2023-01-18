Napoli-Cremonese, Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi’s refereeing causes discussion. Here are the offending episodes

A real crusade, the one that is overwhelming in these hours Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputithe first woman to referee a Serie A match. Indicted the – according to the sentiment social – bad performance during the match Of Italian Cup between Naples-Cremonesewhich ended in penalties against the Azzurri and directed, moreover, by an all-female trio.

Lots of decisions of Ferrieri Capiti have, in fact, left perplexedand for this reason it was read on Twitter: “Naples-Cremonese referee definitely not up to par. She missed two serious and sensational fouls from Sernicola’s yellow/orange. I would say not ready for certain levels”. In the first halfin particular, a rigor not conceded to the hosts and Juan Jesus’ equalizer was much contested: in the 24th minute, in fact, Raspadori goes down after contact with Bianchetti, and immediately after Pickel catches Gaetano. Ferrieri Caputi is there in front, he sees everything and lets them continue; a decision confirmed by the silent check of the Var. In the 33rd minute, then, the other episode that explodes the protests, this time from the Cremonese: on the occasion of the blue draw, Simeone leans with his arm on Carnesecchi who is unable to intervene.

Hard too Sports Courierwhich defines Ferrieri Caputi’s arbitration as a “half disaster”, also in the recovery and then in additional, when he inflicts a second yellow card, and then the red card to Sernicola for a foul on Anguissa. A decision that seemed too harsh to many, given that Sernicola himself was booked in the second half for two very rough interventions.

Subscribe to the newsletter

