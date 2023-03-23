Another historic first time, in a year to remember. Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi is preparing for a new debut, the one with the major men’s national teams. The referee of the Livorno section has been designated to direct the friendly match between Germany and Peru which will be played on Saturday at 20.45 at the Mewa Arena in Mainz. The team will be made up of the assistants Carbone and Giallatini, the fourth official Massa with Mazzoleni and Nasca al Var. During this season, Ferrieri Caputi had already directed a match between men’s national teams but in the Under 21s: always a friendly, San Marino- Albania last November; she had also been chosen for the Under 17 Women’s World Cup in October and to whistle in some Women’s Champions League matches. The most prestigious commitment, however, is the one scheduled for the summer, the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand which will be played from 20 July to 20 August 2023 and which will also see Milena Bertolini’s Italy as protagonists.