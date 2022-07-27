The new club manager of the Nerazzurri First Team smiles at his new position: “It is important to have ambition, we can achieve important goals”

“I live a dream”. Two days after the formalization of the new role as club manager of the First Team of Inter, Riccardo Ferri entrusts his first declarations to the official website of the club: “For me it is a source of pride to go back to touch the Nerazzurri colors. it’s the same one I always had even as a child, when I arrived at Inter. So much humility – continues the former defender -, a great desire to do, education. And then a sense of belonging, a characteristic that has always distinguished me, as well as to a great deal of availability towards everyone in order to have common and achievable objectives “.

With open eyes – A dream, to use the words of Ferri himself, but now it must be ridden and exploited, lived: “I want to enjoy it day after day, trying to be productive for the team, the club and the whole environment, to ensure that we can all achieve important goals “. The 1988-89 Italian champion will obviously draw on his years as a Nerazzurri player to make his contribution: “It’s been a long time, but I lived in the locker room and was part of a group of professionals. It is an experience that makes you acquire a unique sensitivity, useful for understanding the players also through their looks and attitudes. Sometimes the players go through negative situations that do not tell in words, but that need to be externalized: for this reason it is important to know how to read in the eyes of a football player”. See also River's three hits and two errors in the win against Platense

Awareness – Wearing the colors of Inter again is indeed a dream, but also a great responsibility according to Ferri: “It is important to know the weight of this shirt and the ambition of this club: having a corporate role within a team group is a privilege, but it is a position that can also hide pitfalls. I will need everyone’s availability to grow quickly and be immediately productive to be able to achieve our goals “. Finally, a hint of the fundamental ingredients: “Daily work and the ability not to break down in defeats and not get too excited in victories, without forgetting perseverance. Every day we must try to improve, in all roles: not only the player but also all those who surround the environment. We must not leave anything to chance to be able to achieve our common goals. “

