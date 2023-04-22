Except for surprise, Cruz Azul will be in the repechage zone and will be able to fight for a future within the Clausura 2023 league. However, the reality is that within the Machine there is not a total concentration on sports issues, as there is a lot of noise with regarding the future of the players in the squad. All this because both the board of directors and the coaching staff are already talking about which players will continue and who will leave La Noria at the end of the season.
In 90min we have closely monitored the market movements that the machine will make for the summer transfer window and we have anticipated both the players who have many options of leaving the team and those who have earned Ferretti’s trust this summer . ‘Tuca’ has given the green light to more departures than continuities, but of the players that the coach wants to continue in his squad, there is a name that stands above the rest, Ramiro Funes Mori.
According to Adrián Esparza Oteo, Ferretti does not want the board to fail with the signing of a player, it is Ramiro Funes Mori. The coach has informed the people of the club that the continuity of the Argentine defender is vital for his project, since he considers him the best defender of the entire squad and wants the Argentine to sign his renewal no matter what. Today the defender prioritizes continuing with the club rather than returning to River Plate, but he expects a significant salary increase.
#Ferrettis #request #current #situation #renewal #Ramiro #Funes #Mori
