DEMANDS YOUR PERMANENCE! 🔵😱

Ramiro Funes Mori is Tuca Ferretti’s number one request to renew with Cruz Azul, reports Adrián Esparza from TUDN.

He has it decided. The defender is the priority.

Mellizo himself would have changed his idea of ​​going to River and renewing his contract. pic.twitter.com/S4PYGbjWuN

