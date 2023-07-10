The coach of the Cruz Azul Football Club, Ricardo “Tuca” Ferrettishowed his support for his starting goalkeeper, sebastian juryafter he made a blunder by taking the ball outside the area and ending up being sent off.
As if that were not enough, the experienced coach compared the blunder of the Jarocho goalkeeper with the own goal of Miguel “Superman” Marin, historical goalkeeper of the Machine, to show their solidarity. .
“He is a human being, he will be wrong. Miguel Marín, rest in peace, scored an own goal, which was a super goalkeeper from Cruz Azul. Continue supporting, the player is not a tissue, I use it and throw it away, no. I think the one who hurts the most is him. He is a human being and we all make mistakes. When the striker doesn’t score a goal, we tie. The striker fails, the media are there; The media fail, the defenses are there; the defenses fail, there is the goalkeeper, but when the goalkeeper fails, there is no one. That is the goalkeeper’s position and they are aware of it. What I will do with him is talk to him, continue supporting him, he belongs to the team and I need him“, declared the coach after the 0-2 defeat against Toluca.
He ‘Tuca’ Ferretti He also spoke about the rumors that place Christian Tabó outside Cruz Azul. However, the strategist assured that he has the players that he has in his current squad and that he does not want to get rid of any of them.
“Every player who is on the squad is because I love him. Today they talk too much. I would have dropped him before the tournament. If a player, and I have spoken to many, has a concern and has a better option than Cruz Azul Well, tell me, but I’m not going to get rid of anyone from this group. Now, if the player approaches me and tells me, there’s no problem. All the players that are on the squad is because I want them to be there and I’m not going to get rid of them,” he said.
