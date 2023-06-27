The Cruz Azul team continues to analyze what will be the rest of the reinforcements for the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament, which is only four days away from starting.
Now, the technical director of the Machine, Ricardo Ferretti, opted for a footballer with whom they would have planned the starting eleven for his debut against the Atlas team on the first date of the competition.
The Brazilian helmsman opted for the footballer’s services Diber Changingwho was chosen to occupy the initial position in the lead for the first commitment in the contest.
Transfer information in Liga MX:
The preseason carried out by the Colombian ended up convincing ‘Tuca’ that he would be in charge of scoring the goals for Cruz Azul.
Although they are still searching for a new striker, and one of the main interests of the La Noria team is Alan Pulidocurrent element of Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer.
Those with long cement pants do not let their guard down and want to close the hiring of the former Chivas, a team that is also still in the tug of war to repatriate one of its idols of recent years.
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when there is more information about it. For now, Cruz Azul is already preparing for the matchday 1 match, where they will enter the always complicated field of the Jalisco Stadium to measure forces against the Zorros del Atlas, a game to be played on Saturday at 9:00 p.m. hours.
