Ferretti yachts land in Piazza Affari: 28.75% of the group on the market

Ferretti Group prepares to disembark at Milan Stock Exchange. The Forlì-based naval company, known throughout the world for its yachts, confirms its intention to proceed with the double quotation of its ordinary shares on Euronext Milan, regulated market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana at Piazza Affari. Ferretti is currently already listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

To support the liquidity of the share on Euronext Milan – reads a note – an offer is expected from Ferretti International Holding of existing common stock, including greenshoe. For listing purposes, Ferretti International, which holds approx 63.75% of the company’s share capital, obtained the necessary authorizations to sell up to 28.75% of the existing share capital.

The final structure of the offering, together with other relevant terms and conditions, will be determined prior to the launch of the IPO. The offer will be reserved exclusively for qualified investors in the Member States of the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom and to overseas institutional investors outside the United States of America, with the exception of those countries in which the offer is not permitted in the absence of authorizations from the competent authorities, in accordance with applicable laws, or exemptions from applicable laws or regulations.

“Although Asia remains strategic, as already communicated by the company, the listing would allow the company to broaden the composition of its shareholder base in some regions, such as Europe, the Middle East and the Americas, which represent the Group’s main markets”, reads in the company note.

