The new OWNER of the celestial arc (?) 🧤

Andrés Gudiño is shaping up to be the HOLDER with Cruz Azul for the Opening 2023, before the imminent departure of Jesús Corona. He has the blessing of Tuca Ferretti.

👋🏼 ‘Chuy’ will leave the goal of the Machine after 14 years, according to reports. pic.twitter.com/ZX7rKwMcqc

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) May 12, 2023