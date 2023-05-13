Times of change are already living within Cruz Azul. After the elimination at the hands of the Atlas team, those from the capital of the country have not lost a single day and have announced three exits immediately for the summer market. However, the three sacrificed to this day will not be the only ones, since within La Noria they point to an almost total cleanup and in the following days more casualties will be announced to later look for signings.
More news about Liga MX
One of the men in limbo is José de Jesús Corona, as the veteran goalkeeper ends his contract and after not being as effective this year, his departure is being considered within the club. Everything indicates that those from La Noria would give the dream opportunity to Sebastián Jurado, for whom around 5 million dollars was paid a couple of years ago to be the generational replacement for ‘Chuy’, however, everything indicates that ‘Tuca ‘ He has other plans on his mind.
Sources close to Cruz Azul affirm that Ricardo is going to surprise locals and strangers, since the coach’s plan is to give ownership to Andrés Gudiño, a goalkeeper who does not have the same reflectors as Corona or the Jury itself, however, he would be the man who has convinced the coach of the machine the most under the three sticks. At the moment Gudiño would be the favorite to take the position within the eleven and that will not change unless the club signs a goalkeeper in the summer.
