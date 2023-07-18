The Cruz Azul team is experiencing difficult moments in this 2023 Opening Tournament. The team led by Ricardo Ferretti they have not been able to win and have now three consecutive defeats.
Now, the Brazilian coach broke out in a press conference, after it was reported in a podcast that “Tuca” does not show up for training, so nothing was saved and he spoke about the situation of this spread news, attacking in against the reporter.
“Defaming myself I do not accept. If I can’t check I keep my mouth shut. I do not allow it. What they accuse me of is a lie. It is cause for demand. not with my reputation“said the strategist.
Likewise, Ferretti explained that the occasions in which he has not been present is because he is in a meeting with the high command of the club, although when that happens he has delegated responsibilities to his assistants.
“When I am not on the court it is because I am in meetings with my bosses, I delegate to Memo Vázquez and Joaquín Moreno. I am a professional, I am tired, it is one thing to be criticized, but I do not accept defaming myself, I am not a gossip, I am a man, I have to respect myself, “he added.
“If you are going to talk about me, speak confidently, don’t be gossips, don’t believe in gossip, I’m not a centenarian to be liked by everyone, what I don’t want is for people to come and look good, you believe what they say say”sentenced.
For now, Cruz Azul is already preparing for their match next Friday in the Leagues Cup, where they will face Inter Miami where world star Lionel Messi plays.
