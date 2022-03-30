Ferretti closes the IPO at € 2.63 per share. Friday 31/03 landing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

The leader of the luxury yachtcontrolled by the Chinese of Weichaimajority shareholder who owns 86.06% of the capital and led by the entrepreneur Alberto Galassi, closes theHypo launched a few weeks ago with a offer price at $ 2.88 Hong Kongor 2.63 euros at today’s exchange rate. The negotiations of the shares of the company, we read in a note reported by Radiocorthey will start on main board of the Stock Exchange Hong Kong tomorrow 31 March.

THE net income of the global offering that the company will receive, after deduction of the entry fees and expenses incurred in connection with the offering, are estimated at approximately $ 1,771.4 million. Hong Kongassuming that the over-allotment option is not exercised, equal to approx 206 million eurosfor a capitalization of approximately 890 million euros.

THE net income will be devoted to expanding its product portfolio and further enhancing end-to-end operational excellence, enriching its unique ancillary services portfolio and expanding into the most promising verticals, and ultimately to further business development brand expansion and other general business purposes. Going into detail, Ferretti offered a total of 83,580,000 shares in the global offer.

The actionsinitially offered as part of the international offering, were oversubscribed and accounted for approximately 2.06 times the total number of 75,222,000 shares initially available with the international offer.

“We are proud that the value of Ferretti Group, the financial strength of our shareholders and the work of our team have been recognized by a similar number of global investors. Thanks also to their confidence, we will continue to grow with more power and acceleration, “he commented Alberto Galassi, chief executive officer and executive director of Ferretti.

“We are confident that we will be able to seize even more opportunities, remaining a leader in the international yachting sector. Ferretti Group is the most important European company to have successfully completed its listing on the stock exchange in recent months: the market has welcomed us with great enthusiasm, as one of the symbols of Italian luxury in the world. “For the group that produces luxury yachts, deals with the second try of listing after the withdrawal of the IPO in 2019 a Piazza Affari due to a price that the company did not consider adequate.

