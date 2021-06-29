In the Viperetta era, the Stuttgart coach is the fourth to have worn the Doria shirt after Miha, Zenga and Montella. Osti has signed a two-year contract: he will cross the milestone of eleven consecutive years as manager of the Genoese club

Genoa – With Roberto D’Aversa we are four out of seven. Massimo Ferrero has so far chosen three of the six coaches they have as footballers dressed the shirt of Sampdoria: D’Aversa, in fact, and then Zenga and Montella; and Mihajlovic, who actually rather than having chosen him found him already sitting on the bench having inherited it from the Garrone management, but which he carries in his heart. Indeed, in the world of football, someone is beginning to argue that in the eyes of the president having played in the Doria is a note of merit.

Of the four doubles Sampdorians, first players and then coaches, the latest arrival is certainly the one with the smallest numbers. Seventeen appearances those of D’Aversa in the Sampdoria, 2000/2001 season, coached by Cagni who closed in sixth place in Serie B. The midfielder had arrived in the market in January and scored two goals: one at Bentegodi against Chievo and one at Ferraris against Venice. The numbers of the other three are quite different. Starting with Mihajlovic, 128 appearances and 15 goals, to continue with Zenga, 65 appearances and a bad knee injury, and to close with Montella, 66 goals in 116 appearances.

Theirs yield by coachessees in front of everyone Mihajlovic, who has led Sampdoria to the only European qualification obtained to date by Ferrero and that is the Europa League preliminary. Zenga’s, 16 points in 12 games, remains an exemption even today with controversial sides. While Montella, strongly desired by the president, was objectively a disappointment. Mihajlovic will therefore be, among the ex, the “ghost” with whom D’Aversa will have to face next season.

Regardless of Ferrero, they have been in the history of Sampdoria thirteen coaches with a past as a footballer. The first ever was Gipo Poggi, with two passes first in 1950/1951 and then in 1952/1953. Then there was Ernest Ockwirck, the Austrian who as a footballer had scored 37 goals in 154 appearances and who as a coach led Sampdoria between 1962 and 1965. Double role also for the unforgettable Pinella Baldini, on the bench for 17 times between the January and August 1965. In the 1973/1974 season it was the turn of Guido Vincenzi, to get to the epic of Sampd’oro. And perhaps it is no coincidence, but a sign of destiny, that the most successful Sampdoria coach ever, Vujadin Boskov, had brought his football shirt. After him this special list still included David Platt (in 1998), then Gian Piero Ventura (1999/2000), Gianfranco Bellotto (2001/2002) and Luigi Delneri (2009/2010), who led the Sampdoria in fourth place, the best result in recent years. So Mihajlovic, Zenga and Montella, in fact. D’Aversa will be the thirteenth Sampdoria double.

Speaking of next season, yesterday was the day of signing contracts. For Carlo Osti a two-year period, until June 2023, thus exceeding the milestone of ten years in the Sampdoria: he had arrived together with Delio Rossi in December 2012. The manager could take on the role of director of all the technical areas of Sampdoria in case he defines himself in the next few days the arrival of Daniele Faggiano, if Preziosi and Ferrero will find that agreement (on the two remaining years of the DS contract with the rossoblù club) that they have been talking about for weeks now. Biennials also for the general secretary Massimo Ienca (on the staff for seven years) and for the Primavera coach, Felice Tufano. Renewals also for physiotherapists. The signatures of the members of the club staff should also arrive shortly: Lorieri, Catalano and Spalla.

There is a question mark on the role of Palombo: the former Sampdoria captain is considering the possibility of leaving his position in the staff at the disposal of the coach and starting his career as a coach, clearly in Sampdoria. He could be entrusted with the bench of the Under 18, compulsory lever from next season, or the Under 17. The nutritionist Davide Tonelli, who has signed for Sassuolo, leaves the company.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS