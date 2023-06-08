Genoa – Here is Ferrero’s latest move. The recent ones “hitches” in the definition of the debt restructuring plan of Sampdoria, fundamental for the closing of the negotiation, surprised Manfredi and Radrizzani not a little. And made the antennas stand up. Regardless of the “sports agents case” there was a feeling that there was something in the air. And the signal came from Trust Services, where Sampdoria is still cocooned today, and which owns 100% of the shares of Ssh Holding, the parent company of the Blucerchiata company.

The sole director of Trust Services, Gianluca Vidal, has convened the ordinary meeting of Ssh members for next Wednesday on first call and if necessary for the following day, Thursday, on second call. Agenda: composition of the administrative body and corporate offices. The strategies of Ferrero and Vidal are obviously unknown at the moment, but taking into account that Ssh has only one sole director, Massimo Ienca (as well as a single statutory auditor, Antonio Lenti, already present in various Ferrero companies and therefore loyal), the strong suspicion is that this meeting was convened to revoke Ienca, then going on to appoint a new director, for example that Fabio Toso who already holds the same role in Holding Max (parent company of the “Ferrero galaxy”).

And this alone two days from the first calling of the ordinary shareholders’ meeting of Sampdoria, scheduled for Friday 16 June at 12 at Corte Lambruschini. Time combination that doesn’t seem random. Any appointment of the new sole director must be communicated to the Chamber of Commerce and then to the Court of Rome, the city where Ssh has its headquarters, in Via Cicerone 15, the same building as the Adriano Theater. A technical step that requires at least a couple of days.

But at this point there is the possibility that Ferrero, who keeps repeating “Sampdoria has expropriated me”, wants a trusted man of his to participate in the assembly of the Sampdoria club which will have to approve the financial statements as at 31 December 2022. A mandatory step for registering for the next championship, to be completed by June 20th. What strategy lies behind the assembly of Ssh, it will be understood immediately. For example if the possible new sole director asks to postpone the assembly of the Sampdoria club to the second or third call, scheduled for 19 and 20 June. Last useful day, in fact, to deliver the documentation to the FIGC and get the green light for the next championship.

It is clear that there is no more time to waste, much less by engaging in any “battles” against the blucerchiato board of directors (Lanna, Romei, Panconi and Bosco) on the 2022 budget. But the change of Ienca with another profile would also have a further consequence . In fact, with the approval of the budget, the mandate of the current Board of Directors expires and the 4 members of the board are called to resign. At that point in the appointment of the new Board of Directors, the possible new sole administrator of Ssh could always be taken over (however, the feasibility to be assessed in the context of the negotiated composition of the crisis), who will receive the provisions from the trustee Vidal.

As explained, we are moving towards the appointment of an interim board of directors called to lead the company until September, when together with the counterpart of the debt restructuring plan there will be officially the conversion of the bond loan into shares and Manfredi and Radrizzani will become owners of Sampdoria. The idea was to continue in continuity with Lanna, Romei, Bosco and Panconi. At this point doubts arise. Manfredi and Radrizzani have the right to have their own man on the new board, but a tense situation could arise that would only pay for Samp.