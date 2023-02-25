“Profound indignation and indignation”: Sampdoria responds with a note to the gesture made this morning by anonymous supporters of the club who found a pig’s head in a box left near the reception in front of Corte Lambruschini, the club’s headquarters.

“Massimo Ferrero, Antonio Romei, the next heads will be yours”, the message contained within the package. The Digos and the bomb squad arrived on the spot, called for an initial bomb threat then returned. The tension around the blucerchiati is skyrocketing, both for sporting results and for the corporate tribulations for which the former president Ferrero and the former owner Edoardo Garrone are “accused”.

The scientific police will analyze the ticket found, while the investigators will scan the surveillance cameras and the entire area in search of any fingerprints.

The threat, written in capital letters, will be compared to the note found a few weeks ago when, again at the Corte Lambruschini headquarters, an envelope was delivered containing a bullet with the message “Ferrero and Garrone, the next one will be true”.

This morning’s episode is only the latest in a long series: some time ago about 70 fans demonstrated with slogans and smoke bombs in the headquarters of the San Quirico club, the safe of the Garrone-Mondini family.

For weeks there have been rumors of the possible entry into the club of Massimo Zanetti, founder of Segafredo and current owner of Virtus Bologna, which could lead to a massive injection of liquidity into the club’s coffers.