The recall included a series of Kinder products manufactured at the Ferrero factory in the Belgian city of Arlon and sold in France, Belgium, Britain, Northern Ireland, Germany and Sweden, Ferrero told AFP on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the British health authorities announced the recall of quantities of the product “Kinder Surprise” due to “a possible link with the spread of salmonella”.

On Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the British health authorities told AFP that 63 cases of salmonella had been detected on British soil.

In France, the National Reference Center for Salmonella Disease at the Pasteur Institute announced the registration of 21 cases of this bacteria, 15 of which belonged to people who took the aforementioned “Kinder” products, according to the French Public Health Authority. The average age of the injured is four years.

The French public health authority said in a statement on Tuesday that its investigations “revealed the consumption of some products of the Kinder brand included in the decision to withdraw in the days preceding the onset of symptoms in the 15 patients whose condition we were able to survey so far.”

A Ferrero spokeswoman indicated that the quantities withdrawn from Kinder products in France alone are equivalent to hundreds of tons of chocolate.

The company had clarified Monday in a statement that “none of the Kinder products on the French market have been proven to contain salmonella, and we have not received any complaints from consumers.”

The recalls include Kinder Surprise, Kinder Schoko-Bons, Kinder Mini Eggs and Kinder Happy Moments.

And cases of food poisoning due to salmonella bacteria are translated into digestive disorders with an increase in body temperature during the forty-eight hours after consumption.