Genoa – “I may have made a few mistakes, but I’m not going on the pitch. Sampdoria is my life. The club has a capital of 49 millionI have made capital gains of 400 million, I have never touched a euro of dividends. Surely it won’t fail, we’ll find a buyer. I make an appeal: buy Sampdoria. I’m ready to sell it in the morning. And I don’t get my salary, I don’t ask for anything”.

Massimo Ferrero, former president of Sampdoria, spoke via video link with the Twitch channel of “Locker Room Chronicles“. The former Dorian president also declared that he suffers from a distance for the team: “I miss him so much, yesterday I was sad and I didn’t see the match, I went to see Roma. No city has such support, such an important passion for love” and attacked the current number one Marco Lanna for technical management. “As far as I know, the debts are 110 million euros. For other problems you have to ask the insiders. I left Sampdoria in excellent health. Mr. Lanna, who is a manager placed by the family, is a good person but he is the worst president in the history of Sampdoria. The results speak for themselves – said Ferrero -. I haven’t dealt with Sampdoria for 13 or 14 months, ever since an accident happened to me (the arrests, ed). And from there they sang the song “further down, until you meet the blue”. We are the owners of the club, but we no longer manage it.”

“There is no buyer, in fact there are two crazy people who go around and say they have taken Sampdoria. They always talk about that Al Thani, you have to call some ambulance to come and get them. They delude the fans and then the fans take it out on me”. The “Viperetta” then confirmed that “he is ready not only to sell it, but also to sell the shares to make a capital increase. The Ferrero family is ready for any type of solution. Sampdoria must stay healthy, nine years of work thrown away because we’re going to Serie B. We don’t deserve this ranking. Stankovic is a great coach and a great man, I wish him to bring the ship to port. The players adore me, and also Stankovic who I wish to lead the ship to port ”.