The words of the former Sampdoria owner who attacks Radrizzani on the affair with Cellino

“I think that Cellino he’s right. If you have a debt you have to honor it. Sincerely Straighten up he didn’t behave so well with me either.” So declared the former president of Sampdoria Massimo Ferrero during the Radio Cusano Campus and Cusano Italia TV broadcast ‘Ferrero not just sport’.

Ferrero supports Massimo Cellino’s cause against Andrea Radrizzani. According to Ferrero, in fact, the current president of Sampdoria and former owner of Leeds should return approximately 9.6 million pounds that the former owner of Samp Ferrero had lent him in the past.

