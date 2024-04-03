Ferrero, monstrous losses. Its holding Cth in red

Bitter accounts for John Ferrero. Despite his confirmation as the richest man in Italy with a wealth estimated by Forbes equal to 43.8 billion euros, the king of desserts cannot rejoice in front of the results of his Cth Invest. Created to invest in foreign companies, the holding company closed 2023 with a red of 364 million euros.

Crumbs, of course, when compared to the patron's boundless assets, but they nevertheless represent a signal. And not a positive one. In more detail, as he writes Milan Financesince 2016 the accumulated losses have amounted to 414 million euros.

By thoroughly analyzing the balance sheet of Cth, one fact above all attracts attention. The greatest loss is in fact recorded by the sub-holding Fine Biscuits Companywhich “takes home” a red of over 343 million euros.

This is a box 100% controlled by Cth Invest created in 2020 in which the shares of the Belgian Delacre (acquired in 2016) and Kelsen, a company known for its historic butter biscuits which until 2019 was part of the Campbell Soup group, were contributed Company.

Another 23.2 million in liabilities were recorded by Fox's Burton's Company Grouptea biscuit company Fox's in Great Britain purchased in 2021, while a 12 million loss is attributable to the family office Teseo Capital.