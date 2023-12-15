Ferrero Scrooge of Italy again in 2023, the Forbes ranking. Billionaires are growing in Italy

And also in 2023, Giovanni Ferrero confirms himself as the richest man in Italy. This is revealed by the ranking of Forbes which estimates that the second son of Michele Ferrero, founder of the confectionery empire, has assets of around 39.1 billion dollars at his disposal.

More than tripled, therefore, Giorgio Armani who, second in the ranking, can boast a fortune of “only” 12.9 billion. The podium closes Piero Ferrarison of Enzo, with 7.6 billion.

Always second Forbesthe Scrooges of Italy number 70 people in total, twenty more than a year ago, and with a total wealth of 230.1 billion.

Giovanni Ferrero's numbers

Giovanni Ferrero he is currently the 32nd richest person in the world and the fifth in Europe. Her personal wealth increased by 4.5 billion compared to a year ago. The credit goes to the growth of the group that bears her name, which achieved a turnover of 14 billion.

