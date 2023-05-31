Genoa – It’s the same Massimo Ferreroaround half past nine of a day of great tension and anticipation, to officially confirm that he had sold Sampdoria: “I did it for fathers of families, I have a big heart”, he says, evidently referring to the employees who have been without salary for months, and to the many creditors waiting to collect, at least in part, what is owed by the company.

“But now stop looking for scapegoats, fans forget me”. Ferrero denies responsibility for the abyss the company faced: “I made no mistakes, I have had eight excellent championships. Now I haven’t touched the ball for Sampdoria for 18 months. What ruined us was Covid ”.



And he reiterates: “I am a decent person, one day you will regret me”. Even if Radrizzani reserves words of esteem for his successor: “Andrea is a good person, a man who does good for football, I already knew him. I say good luck to him.”

There is also a dig at his predecessor: “I gave the brand (or Baciccia, ed) as a gift, Garrone made me pay twenty million for it” he says referring to the loan repaid in installments, and still to be completed, to redeem the Sampdoria symbol.