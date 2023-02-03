Ferrero buys Fresystem, the company closed 2021 with a turnover of 60 million euros

The group Ferrero he bought FresystemItalian market leader in the sector of frozen bakery of the “Italian breakfast”. Fresystem, founded in 1983 and acquired by the Simioli family in 1991, underlines a note, represents a point of reference for operators in the sector. The company, which closed 2021 with a turnover of 60 million euros, operates in Italy through the production hub of Caivano (Naples). Produces and distributes references a Cupiello brand and operates as a contract manufacturer. The strength of Fresystem is the use of fine ingredients, including the exclusive fresh sourdough, kept and regenerated daily in a dedicated area of ​​the factory, combined with innovative production processes and technologies.

“The acquisition”, reads the press release, “falls within the scope of the strategic growth of Ferrero nin the enlarged market of sweet snack and is placed in a segment with high potential. The transaction consolidates Ferrero’s position in Italy, which remains a strategic hub for the Group both in terms of production and the market. The Caivano plant becomes the second Ferrero production center in Campania and joins the historic factory of Sant’Angelo dei Lombardi in the province of Avellino. The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the coming months. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.”

