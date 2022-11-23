Freewheeling. Guest in the last episode of Beasts on Rai2, Massimo Ferrero has always “made an audience”. The former president of Sampdoria spoke extensively about his personal history and his relationship with Blucerchiati fans. Regarding his football parable, which ended in a far from happy way, he spared no jabs: “I wasn’t understood by the Sampdoria fans. At Marassi they insult me ​​because I said that the anthem wasn’t good and that instead it was good of Roma. For that reason they began to offend me, but I didn’t apologize. But I didn’t give a damn, because the fans feel they are the owners of the clubs, they come to work. Sampdoria didn’t give it to me nobody, “.

AND THE RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY…

There are also several passages on his own extra-football story: “If I had made it through as an actor, I would have canceled Castellitto”. He was arrested in December 2021 for corporate crimes and bankruptcy as part of an investigation by the public prosecutor of Paola (Cosenza), and the interview inevitably touches on the delicate topic: “My relationship with money? I respect them, but I don’t like them I tried to make money just not to wear pants that didn’t fit me.” And speaking of prison: “I don’t wish it on anyone, only bullshit has been written about me. But the people, the people who work, love me. If you had to give me a vote from one to ten? Eleven”.