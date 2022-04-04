Alcaraz hugs Ferrero, in the presence of his father, on the right, at the award ceremony. / EFE

To all the tension that a final entails for a boy of only 18 years of age, we must add the emotion that it represented for the tennis player from El Palmar to have received hours before the big moment the enthusiastic visit of Juan Carlos Ferrero, his coach, his support, his mentor, his life on a professional level. The former Valencian tennis player had not accompanied Carlitos in Miami due to the death of his father, but after the semifinal he bit the bullet and went to Florida. A heartfelt hug with Alcaraz, an extraordinary gift for the already reality of Spanish tennis, an added motivation.

In the end, all the members of his team were elated. The father of the El Palmar prodigy, Carlos Alcaraz González, wanted to stay in the background as always. For his son, however, accompanying him at such a time was very special. Even the Murcian’s manager, an Albert Molina who is usually hieratic, exploded with joy after Alcaraz’s victory. Dr. Juanjo López, a Murcian traumatologist who has taken care of the El Palmar tennis player for years, also went crazy.

It has been a brilliant start to the season for Alcaraz, who has only lost to Matteo Berrettini and Rafael Nadal, precisely the only tennis player who surpasses him in points this year. All the others are behind the Murcian, who has already raised two trophies, the ATP 500 in Rio de Janeiro and the Florida tournament, where he was the first Spaniard to reign. Next stop, the clay of Monte Carlo.