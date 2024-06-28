Friday, June 28, 2024, 02:48











Antonio García Ferreras kicked off the special coverage of the US presidential debate between the current president, Joe Biden, and former president Donald Trump this morning on La Sexta, who have not participated in any debate since their confrontation in October 2020.

The host of Al Rojo Vivo turned his set into a replica of the Oval Office, the office from which the American president directs national and international politics and which has been immortalized hundreds of times in series and films.

At the start of the programme, Ferreras stressed how “decisive” this meeting could be in deciding which of the two will begin their second term after the November elections. “Today’s debate is one of those that has generated the most excitement in the modern history of the United States, between two rivals who hate and detest each other,” he recalls.

La Sexta broadcast a preview of the debate from two in the morning and then a live broadcast of the event with the CNN signal from Atlanta. “The whole world is watching this debate,” said Ferreras.