Mortada Mansour, president of Zamalek club, who is serving a one-month prison sentence, dismissed Ferreira a few weeks ago, before returning him to his post a few days later, to continue until Zamalek officially exited the CAF Champions League.

Al-Abyad left the African Championship from the group stage after losing back and forth from Algeria’s Belouizdad youth, a draw with Al-Merreikh outside the home, and a loss from Esperance in Tunisia, then defeating it in Egypt.

The official website of the Zamalek club confirmed that Ferreira, who was nicknamed among the fans of the white team as “The Professor”, waived the value of the penalty clause amounting to 320 thousand dollars, in addition to the reward for winning the Egyptian League last season, which amounted to 200 thousand dollars.

Ferreira’s replacement