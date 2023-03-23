Mortada Mansour, president of Zamalek club, who is serving a one-month prison sentence, dismissed Ferreira a few weeks ago, before returning him to his post a few days later, to continue until Zamalek officially exited the CAF Champions League.
Al-Abyad left the African Championship from the group stage after losing back and forth from Algeria’s Belouizdad youth, a draw with Al-Merreikh outside the home, and a loss from Esperance in Tunisia, then defeating it in Egypt.
The official website of the Zamalek club confirmed that Ferreira, who was nicknamed among the fans of the white team as “The Professor”, waived the value of the penalty clause amounting to 320 thousand dollars, in addition to the reward for winning the Egyptian League last season, which amounted to 200 thousand dollars.
Ferreira’s replacement
- The treasurer of the Zamalek club, Khaled Latif, said in statements on Egyptian television that the replacement for the Portuguese coach must be a foreigner, denying what was reported about the appointment of an Egyptian coach until the end of the season.
- Latif said that the management of the White Club is studying the biographies of the coaches nominated to succeed Ferreira, but until it succeeds in contracting with one of them, the task will be assigned to one of the coaches from the club.
- For his part, Hossam Hassan, the coach of the Egyptian club, and one of the strong candidates to train the white club, said in televised statements that Ferreira’s replacement must be a foreigner.
- Hossam Hassan, who previously led Zamalek in more than one state, indicated that the white club is governed by a financial budget that directs him towards one coach and prevents him from negotiating with another, which reduces the options available to foreign coaches.
- Sources confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” that the Zamalek administration is heading to appoint an Egyptian technical director temporarily until stability is established on Ferrera’s replacement. Khaled Jalal, the former team coach, tops the list of candidates, and Osama Nabih, the assistant general coach of the Portuguese Ferreira, who submitted his resignation a few days ago, competes with him.
