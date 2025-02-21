Ferrer dates back to its economic results. The pharmaceutical gross exploitation result (EBITDA) of about 100 million euros In 2024, 38.8% more than the previous year (72 million), according to the CEO of Laboratories, Mario Rovirosa, to electionomista.es. In addition, it entered 650 million, 2.3% more. Facing 2025, the company plans to make a Investment up to 20 million to acquire at least one drug.

This year, Ferrer will focus on its two main therapeutic areas: Interstitial pulmonary diseases and neurodegenerative pathologies. In both cases its porpholio is composed of medications aimed at low prevalence diseases (they affect few patients). Moreover, in September 2024 he sold his area of ​​food accessories, NIVENTURE, A AUSTELL to focus on these two businesses that will be “the future of the company,” according to the executive director.

In addition to continuing to work in its own treatments, the laboratory is searching to acquire therapies that are in the latest research phases. In fact, today, is in conversations with more than 10 companies. “We are in contact with them to see if anyone ends up reaching an agreement with us,” says the executive director. Likewise, the firm opens the door to buy more than one drug depending on its cost.

In 2024, Ferrer InvI went out around d8% of its income (45 million) to the R&D area. It is 2% less compared to previous years. Likewise, the latter exercises have carried out two relevant disbursements. On the one hand, He invested 20 million in his factory located in Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona) to make it a center specialized in the manufacture of liquid treatments;, and on the other hand, it allocated 52 million to the creation of its center in California (United States). There Staccato develops, its technology to gask active ingredients. In fact, its Adasuve drug, aimed at the agitation climbs of schizophrenia, has been created with this device.

Returning to Ferrer’s road map, the company works to get 80% of its income from outside Spain. Currently, They have already reached between 55 and 60%according to Rovirosa. In addition, it indicates that the key to achieving this goal will be the launch of the drug they intend to buy.

Also search reinforce your international presence. The company’s executive director has claimed that they plan to open more subsidiaries in Europe. Specifically, in the United Kingdom, France and Italy. “There we sell our drugs through Partners And we want to have our own presence, “says Mario Rovirosa. Likewise, they intend to enter the US market.” There are therapies that we are developing where we have marketing rights in the country. If we do well, we would like to have a subsidiary there and launch our products, “he says.

Next launch

The Catalan Ferrer He works on his next releases. The next will be Tyvaso (a drug that bought United Therapeutics Corporation). It is indicated for pulmonary hypertension in interstitial diseases. In 2025 it will land in Latin America and 2026 in the United Kingdom. It has a Billing potential of up to 200 million. Likewise, it does not yet have the approval of the European Drug Agency (EMA).

As for your Research portfoliothe Catalan is investigating with UCB Pharma a medicine for epilepsy with its staccato technology. It is also developing a treatment for supranuclear paralysis. Around nine Spanish centers participate in the clinical trial. “In a couple of years we should have the results of this clinical stage,” says the executive director.

Recertification as a company B

On the other hand, the company Recertification has just obtained as a company B for the second time. This is an international recognition obtained by companies that have impact business models and that meet high social, environmental and community standards. Thus, it becomes the larger laboratory in the world (136.4 points) and in the third company among those that invoice more than 500 million a year.

According to Ferrer, Your global strategy It is based mostly In three axes: Employees, the planet and their environmental problems and society. “Every year we dedicate 50% of the benefits to social and environmental projects,” says the CEO of Ferrer. “We will continue to invest this amount in the future,” he adds.