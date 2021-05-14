Aldair dos Santos Ferreira, 23-year-old footballer, has gone in just a few months from being practically a stranger to attracting the attention of the entire South American continent with his sensational performances South American Cup, where the great figure of Guild. The right-handed winger, who usually acts on the left-handed side, has five goals and three assists in this tournament. Very difficult figures to match.

In the past BrazilianAlthough he participated in 22 games, he only started seven of them and scored three goals. Although it was already beginning to leave some good details, the shadow of Everton it was elongated and the offensive difficulties of the team did not help it to shine either. Before Renato Gaucho grant you these opportunities, Ferreira had gone through very modest teams like Toledo, Cyanorte or Aimoré. With Cianorte, in 2018, he played the D series. In other words, in just three years he has gone from playing in the fourth category to being a footballer who makes the difference in one of the great teams in America.

According to the data provided by Sofascore, Ferreira on the South American He is the player who has been involved in the most goals (8), the one who has given the most assists (3), the one who needs the fewest shots to score (1.4) and the second in goals. Only Herrera, from Independent, surpasses it with six targets. His speed, determination to face the goal and versatility make him a very difficult player to stop. In addition, the option to face the arch allows you to finish very comfortably. However, he is also capable of performing at a good level in the natural band to overflow and serve centers to the area.

In the total of the season, where we must also add the games of the gaucho state, Ferreira has participated in 19 games with a baggage of 10 goals and seven assists. Numbers that place him among the players to watch throughout the year. Tiago Nunes As a new coach he has been able to accommodate him in his best position, it has given him confidence and it has been one of the decisions that allow him to start his stage as a union coach in such a positive way.

This Sunday Ferreira you will have an opportunity to win even more the affection of your fans, with a new GreNal Classic in the final of the state tournament. It will be the first leg in Beira River and a week later Guild will be able to define as local. With the pass to the next round of the South American resolved, the team will be able to focus on achieving this title. Instead, his great rival will still have to work hard on Liberators if you want to advance to the round of 16.