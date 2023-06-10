The Socialist Party approved this Saturday, during the celebration of the Federal Committee in Ferraz, the lists with which the Socialist Party of the Region of Murcia (PSRM) will contest the Congress of Deputies and the Senate in the next General Elections on the 23rd of July. As LA VERDAD advanced, they are headed by Francisco Lucas and Inmaculada Sánchez.

The list to Congress is headed by Francisco Lucas, socialist spokesman in the Assembly, followed by Caridad Rives, current government delegate, Joaquín López, Irene Jódar, Miguel Company, Carlos José Martínez, Laura Lucerga, Juan Miguel Cánovas and Juana Carrillo. As substitutes José Antonio Pérez, Maria Encarna Fuentes and Francisco Herrero.

The list for the Senate is headed by Inmaculada Sánchez, followed by Caridad Rubio and Juan Carlos Contreras. As substitutes will be Soledad Nortes, Desirée Ayala, Josefa Sánchez, Francisco Javier Avilés, Cristóbal Ruiz and Marina Sánchez.