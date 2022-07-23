Ferrari’s great team play: watch the qualifying highlights

Charles Leclerc wins his seventh World Championship pole in 1: 30.872 in the 12th qualifying of the Formula 1 season. Right behind Verstappen and Perez. Hamilton fourth. Sainz goes all the way to Q3 but will start at the bottom of the grid (19th) to replace the Power Unit



