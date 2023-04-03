Genoa – The conference to present the upgrade of the railway upgrading of the two Ligurian ports is underway at Palazzo San Giorgio, headquarters of the Port System Authority of Genoa and Savona. “A plan that has the objective, explains the president of the Authority, Paul Emilio Signorini, to increase the share of traffic entering and leaving the port via rail from the current 17% to 25-30% at the end of the plan. In fact, the port must be ready, in five years, for the overall opening of the railway crossings towards Europe (Frejus, Brenner, the Swiss crossings, Third Pass): Genoa is in fact – except for Venice for the Brenner – the closest to all these infrastructures”.

For Luigi Ferrarismanaging director of the State Railways, “there are 13.4 billion in railway investments in Liguria: as for the quadrupling of the Tortona-Milan the tender is underway in the Pieve Emanuele-Milan section, and we aim to close it by 2026. This was not envisaged in the Pnrr, but we are working, then there are the other two sections, Pavia-Pieve and Tortona-Voghera : if we can’t finish it by 2026, we will try to build the entire section within a timescale close to that date, in order to reach the famous journey time between Principe and Milan in 53 minutes, avoiding bottlenecks”.

“Today – adds Ferraris – we have 4.2 million licensed heavy vehicles, most of whom are elderly: we need to be prepared to be able to integrate this lack of drivers in the road haulage sector with the railways. Campasso“it will be a real retroportwith eight new tracks, which will guarantee arrivals and departures of 42 European standard freight trains per day from the port of Genoa, I would also like to remind you that at the end of 2022 we signed a memorandum of understanding for urban regeneration for the area”.