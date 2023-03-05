Scary accident

A head to head between two Ferraris, an old F12 and a brand new 296GTB: they are preparing to make a left turn but completely miss the braking point, and end their race against the barriers. It seems to be the story of any Formula One Grand Prix, and instead at the wheel of the two Maranello sports cars there are not Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc but two men of Belgian nationality, one 50 and the other 54 years old, who in via Molino Mensa in Osimo, in the province of Ancona, really came close to tragedy.

No serious consequences

The cameras of the villa into which the two Ferraris crashed have clearly and evidently captured the dynamics of the event: after a small white car has passed at a normal pace, the two Maranello racing cars can be seen darting at full speed, completely missing the curve to the left and ending up jumping the ditch on the side of the road and ending his race against the fence of a villa with a swimming pool. The frontal impact was very violent, so much so that smoke can be seen coming out of the two cars immediately after the accident and one of the drivers getting out of his car still lame and in pain. Shortly afterwards, two men are seen rushing to the rescue of the two Belgians, to check their health conditions after the terrible crash.

Fire extinguished

According to reports from Ansa, the 118 doctors, the carabinieri, the traffic police and the Osimo fire brigade team went to the scene, with the latter extinguishing the fire that had started on one of the two Ferrari securing the two vehicles involved. Not only the two Belgians, who were on holiday in the area with friends, aboard the two racing cars: there was also a woman, as a passenger, sitting on one of the two Maranello reds. Only one of the two drivers is among the injured, albeit not seriously.