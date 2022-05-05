Just, plain. It is not really normal these days, but it is as usual. Ferrari’s first SUV gets a V12 engine. This confirms chief executive Benedetto Vigna to Automotive News Europe† Here you can read what we know so far about the Ferrari Purosangue V12.

“We tested several options and it was clear that for the performance and driving experience it could offer, the V12 was the right option for the market,” said Vigna. The chef does not want to answer the question whether there will also be other powertrains.

How much power does the Ferrari Purosangue V12 get?

The big boss doesn’t want to say anything about assets either. Not too long ago, Ferrari introduced the 812 Competizione. This one also has a V12; the most powerful production car engine the brand has ever built. The Ferrari Purosangue V12 will most likely get a derivative of that engine.

The full 830 hp seems strong to us, but rest assured that the SUV will not be a softy. The Lamborghini Urus can be seen as the main competitor, and it has 650 hp. Shall we bet on 700 horsepower? If the Ferrari Purosangue V12 is more powerful than 720 hp, then it is the most powerful (petrol) SUV ever.

What other engines are possible?

You saw it, for example, with the Bentley Bentayga. It initially came with a W12 engine, but later a V8 version and even a V6 hybrid followed. Ferrari now has a large enough engine range to do the same.

The V8 from the F8 Tributo could go into the Purosangue as a second option. Or the V6 with hybrid technology from the 296 GTB. Or perhaps the 1,000 hp powertrain from the hybrid SF90. In any case, it won’t be long before we get to see the Purosangue.