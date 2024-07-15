The words of the Rossa pilots

After the huge success at Le Mans, the crew of Ferrari #50 of Antonio Fuoco, Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina is back in the thick of the fight for the world title. The Balance of Performance hit the 499Ps hard in Brazil and the two reds of the Scuderia di Maranello finished in fifth and sixth position with the #51 ahead of the #50 which lost another 10 points to the crew of the #6 Porsche (Lotterer-Vanthoor-Estre) who extended their lead in the standings.

Anthony Fire He commented on a Sunday run on defense due to BOP: “Overall this was a difficult weekend. We have no regrets because we are aware that we gave our best and that we couldn’t have done better, considering the values ​​seen on the track over the six hours”.

Second Miguel Molina eight points in a match that was so difficult from the start are not a spoils to be despised: “The team did a great job and we tried every solution, even varying the tyre compounds during the race, to try to express ourselves at our best, but in terms of pace we were not able to compete for the top positions”. Also Nicklas Nielsen believes that the Cavallino has successfully limited the damage: “The weekend in Brazil was complex from the first free practice sessions. After the extraordinary victory in Le Mans, of course, we hoped for a better result, but we have no regrets because we know we gave our best as a team. The points we scored with our 499Ps will still be important for the championship.”