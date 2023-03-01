Ferrari and ZCG, the agreement

The Scuderia di Maranello has just announced the start of a new collaboration with ZCG, a company active in the banking world for over 30 years and which can count on a workforce of almost 400 professionals. This sponsorship deal means that the ZCG logo will be featured on the liveries of the two SF-23s starting with this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix, the first round of the 2023 World Championship.

The words of Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer of Ferrari

“Committed as we are at the highest level of motorsport, we are constantly looking for partners who share our global perspective and are totally committed to maximizing performance. We are delighted to welcome ZCG as a Team Partner and look forward to making the most of our partnership in the year ahead.”

Who is ZCG

ZCG is a leading private investment bank in private markets wealth management, business advisory services, technology development and solutions. For nearly 30 years, ZCG executives have invested approximately $26 billion and are leaders in private equity and credit. The market value of funds managed by ZCG is approximately $6.5 billion: its investors include some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks and insurance.