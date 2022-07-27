There Ferrari in France he brought a new fund with which both the F1-75s of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were progressively equipped during the sessions. While not all the latest changes to the bottom have been positive at Red Bull, the work done at the factory in Maranello has always given the Scuderia materials capable of improving the car’s performance on the track and the completely renewed new bottom was no exception.

In qualifying the F1-75 is almost unbeatable, as evidenced by the eight pole positions obtained in 12 appointments. What was essentially a balance between Ferrari and Red Bull in the race recently seems to have been broken in favor of the Austrian-dominated, highly competitive Paul Ricard house from Maranello, as evidenced by the comeback of Carlos Sainz – with overtaking on the track against Mercedes. and Red Bull – and Charles Leclerc’s excellent first stint until the Monegasque driver made a mistake. Red Bull at Le Castellet has retraced its steps in terms of developments, playing with what has been a prerogative since the beginning of the season, namely the aerodynamic efficiency that leads to excellent speed points on the straight. Max Verstappen had virtually scored the undercut and with Leclerc’s exit from the track it was not possible to verify whether the Ferrari driver would be able to overtake the Dutchman on the track once back on the track with hard tires.

Ferrari has significantly narrowed the gap with Red Bull in terms of aerodynamic efficiency on straights and cornering has a well-focused lead from telemetry, which underscores how the F1-75 at Paul Ricard was faster than the RB18 in all corners. thanks to the new updates. This is why Max Verstappen is convinced that in Hungary the Ferraris will be unbeatable, one more reason to celebrate the success in France which avoided the ‘coat’ in July with a 4-0 in favor of the Reds. Helmut Marko underlined the concern at Red Bull, especially in the face of the showdown by Carlos Sainz in Q2 in Qualifying: “It was an out of this world ride – said the head of the youth program of the Milton Keynes team as reported by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport – gave us a second. If Ferrari will be able to repeat laps on a regular basis then there will be some concern “. Sainz in France was also able to count on a freshly assembled power unit which certainly contributed to him at that exceptional time. But not all the detachment accumulated by Verstappen can only be explained by the introduction of a new power unit.

From now until the end of the season, Ferrari will still have to serve penalties on the starting grid due to the introduction of engines other than those permitted by the regulations. This does not mean that on those Sundays Red Bull will have the victory assured: Lewis Hamilton was already an irresistible cyclone in Brazil in 2021 despite having started in the race from the center of the group due to the introduction of a new thermal engine.