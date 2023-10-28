Motohirko Isozaki will be able to take part in the Ferrari World Final dedicated to the Coppa Shell AM which will be staged tomorrow at 9:00 on the Mugello track, the home of the Prancing Horse.

The Japanese driver was involved in an accident of a certain magnitude during the Superpole dedicated to his class, causing a red flag which blocked the session for several minutes with the aim of allowing the stewards to rescue the driver (who exited the car with your own legs) and move the damaged vehicle.

Once it arrived in the paddock, Isozaki’s 488 Challenge Evo was deemed too damaged to be repaired in time for tomorrow morning’s race. This is why Isozaki will race tomorrow with a forklift.

The use of the reserve car, however, has a sporting price to pay. In fact, he will have to lose 5 positions on the starting grid. This, by virtue of the sixth place obtained in today’s Superpole, will lead him to start from 11th position in the first of the three World Finals scheduled for tomorrow.