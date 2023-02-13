We learned that Ferrari filed a patent which involves the construction of a Ferrari “armed” with compressed air rockets, designed to improve the acceleration of the vehicle. As if it came straight out of a videogame, let’s discover together the efficiency of this new system.

A curious piece of news concerning the prancing horse.

Ferrari with air rockets, real or not?

An electric Ferrari it will never be appreciatedas opposed to Ferrari Thoroughbred SUV which after its presentation was loved even by the most wary enthusiasts even going sold outbut that’s another story.

Instead, one Fully electric Ferrari (and not a hybrid like La Ferrari, the 296 GTB or the SF90 Stradale) may not find the approval of enthusiasts, especially if this new model had to mount compressed air rockets making the Italian supercar a model straight out of the Need for Speed ​​garage.

Ferrari 812 Competizione

As the Americans would say ‘no way’but it is precisely from our overseas colleagues of the newspaper The Drive that comes the indiscretion according to which in 2019, and released only a few days ago, a patent would have been registered which describes a system as complex as it is effective in improving the acceleration (and not only) of the car thanks to rockets… compressed air!

Ferrari with rockets, working

How will this new technology installed on the new Ferrari work? In a nutshell, the electric car of the Prancing Horse would be equipped with a series of “rockets” positioned under the body and made up of five nozzles of various sizes.

Ferrari electric compressed air rocket patent

The rockets are indeed fixed, but they can be oriented in various directions and would be able to eject compressed air between 700 and 900 bar for several seconds, so as to obtain an additional (momentary) torque of 5,000 Nm. According to the patent filed by Ferrari in 2019, the pressurized air would be collected inside a tank operated by the vehicle’s electric motors and operated by a command in the passenger compartment (a bit like the classic and timeless NOS button).

The whole system, which Ferrari estimates would add up only “40-45 kg” of weightis much more sophisticated than described by Elon Musk on Twitter. Thrusters aren’t just used to add downforce and make the car accelerate and decelerate. But they also create downforce by flowing large volumes of air between the underbody of the vehicle and the road, which not only accelerates the car but also produces downforce through ground effectthe venturi effect.

Car undercarriage showing air rocket reload and location

The fact that Ferrari registered this patent in 2019 does not imply that we will find this solution for the next car. Although it is described in a crude way (at the moment, but updates will follow) and seems to have come out of a film by Michael Bay, it is said that the Maranello company will not be able to apply it flawlessly on its cars, making it an attractive gimmick.

