Sainz in 2025: no decision

On the eve of the weekend of Hungarian Grand Prixthe drivers’ market has received new news with the official announcement regarding the conclusion of Kevin Magnussen’s experience in Haas, which will come at the end of this season. An announcement that has put to rest any doubts about the continuation of the Dane’s career in Gene Haas’ team, but which has not added – and will not add – to the question marks over the future of Carlos Sainz in 2025.

No hurry

Even at the Hungaroring, the Spaniard from Ferrari did not communicate which team he has reached an agreement with for the next world championship: “Certainly every week or day that passes I am closer to making a decision. – he declared in the meeting with the media – I was busy watching the European Championships and I didn’t take it, I’m sorry. I am aware that the future of some riders also depends on my decision, but at the same time I don’t think things will change. It’s just the timing that is changing, but probably all the teams now have their priorities and their decisions depending on each scenario. This sport has taught me to be a bit more selfish, to look after myself and to make the decisions I need when I have all the options on the table and I’m ready to take them, without rushing things if it’s not necessary. The teams have been very patient and I thank them for that, but I also had to be patient, I’m not the only one who has to decide.. I don’t really understand why the market is moving so early this year, why everyone is in such a hurry, when I remember what it used to be like during the summer break in September, July, when all these things started to happen.”

Fund changes

There is therefore no news for Sainz’s future, unlike what will be brought by Ferrari this weekend with a change to the bottom confirmed by the Spanish driver: “We already have a Hungaroring small update that hopefully will improve things – has explained – Silverstone was something of an investment, with the hope of improving the car in the medium and long term. Our simulations are suggesting that with our updates there should be less bouncing, so I am confident that the Our tools are getting us back on the right track“.

The basics for returning to success

Changes that could help Ferrari return to fighting for victories, with Charles Leclerc who continues to believe in the world title. That the Prancing Horse is going through a difficult moment was recognized first by Sainz, who does not give up on the possibility of returning to the top step of the podium, obtained this year in Australia and subsequently by Leclerc in his Monaco: “I think there is a chance this year, we need two or three tenthsat the moment we are too far from fighting for victories – he concluded – I think we’ll gain two or three tenths from the car though from now until the next six or seven races, where we will have the chance to come back and fight for wins towards the end of the year or in the second half, but we need it soon because otherwise our wins will depend on the mistakes of others rather than on our good performances on weekends like in Australia and Monaco. It’s about two or three tenths, but these days they are very difficult to find for any team, and that’s why you see all the teams around the paddock struggling so much to find that performance and to get it with their compromises.”