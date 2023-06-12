In the 100th year that the 24 Hours of Le Mans has been held, the 91st time because a few dropped out, Ferrari has taken victory for the first time in 58 years. The winning #51 499P was driven by drivers James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi and Alessandro Pier Guidi. We dare not make the understatement that it was not an easy victory.

The century edition of the 24-hour race was chaotic and exciting, with all the major brands in the hypercar class – Ferrari, Toyota, Cadillac, Porsche and Peugeot – leading the way in the first 12 hours. One by one, contenders for victory were eliminated. A Toyota came to an unfortunate end in a crash involving an LMP2 and GT car.

One by one they fall away

Peugeot had low expectations, and thought of a place no higher than number five. Although they were in the lead for a while due to some yellow flags. Unfortunately, Gustavo Menezes lost a good final result due to a crash at one of the two chicanes on the straight. Subsequently, the Porsche with start number 6 fell far back due to long work on the car. The 963 went off the track into – how could it be otherwise – the Porsche corners.

With the Cadillacs a long way off in third and fourth place, the final phase was between two cars: the #8 Toyota and the #51 Ferrari. With six hours to go, Ferrari has fate in its own hands, but a painfully slow pit stop allows Toyota to catch up to a gap of a few seconds. However, the decisive moment comes ninety minutes before the finish.

The defining moment of the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans

Toyota driver Hirakawa locks the rear wheels and shoots straight into the hairpin Arnage. He has to come in, which means that Ferrari is minutes behind the Japanese car. Moments later, a pit stop again does not go smoothly at Ferrari, but the gap to Toyota is large enough to survive this extra time. After 342 laps, the Ferrari 499P with starting number 51 was the first to complete the 24 hours. The other Ferrari comes in fifth.

Dutch during the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans

The blue Cadillac joins third, followed by its yellow brother in which the Dutchman Renger van der Zande drives. Nicky Catsburg keeps the Dutch honor high in the GT-AM class. Catsburg, together with Ben Keating and Nicolas Varrone, drive the Chevrolet Corvette from pole to first place in the GTs.

Robin Frijns also finishes fifth in the LMP2s with Team WRT. In the same class, the Panis Racing car of Job van Uitert and Tijmen van der Helm is classified fourteenth. Bent Viscaal takes 16th place in the LMP2 with Prema, which is a place for Giedo van der Garde in the Graff Racing car.

Forza Ferrari!

The great feast, which is celebrated at the Scuderia. With the Italian victory, Toyota’s five-year dominance comes to an end. Although the Japanese racing team can be proud of its achievements, there will also be some sense of anger. The Balance of Performance was adjusted a week and a half before the race. But that discussion is for another time. Time to celebrate Ferrari’s victory at Le Mans. Forza Ferrari! And now sleep.