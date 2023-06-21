Maranello is celebrating for the tenth Ferrari victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The 499P #51 by Pier Guidi, Calado and Giovinazzi imposes itself in the Centenary edition, arousing a collective joy in the factory the likes of which have not been seen for some time. On Tuesday 20 June, less than ten days after the success across the Alps, the 499Ps hit the streets in Maranello, only to receive a hug from all the Ferrari employees. FormulaPassion was present and was able to meet the stars of Ferrari’s comeback at Le Mans.

The winners

There is room for everyone at the Maranello party. Antonio Giovinazzi he is among the most desired of the winning crew and does not hide his emotions and ambition to reach new goals. However, the spotlights also focus on Alessandro Pier Guidi, who after driving Ferrari to many world titles with the 488 GTE is now repeating himself with the 499P, with the ever-present crew mate James Calado. The driver from Tortona retraces the main moments of the 24-hour Centenary race, from the excursion on the gravel in the night to the interminable final pit stop.

The team

Maranello also pays the right tribute to Anthony Fire. The Italian was not in the winning Red, but he was consistently among the most competitive drivers in the Ferrari line-up in the first year of the Hypercar adventure.

Antonio Fuoco’s performance at Le Mans was no less, conquering one historic pole position. After returning to the pits during the night due to a broken radiator, Fuoco then recovered to finish fifth together with Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen.

The engineer also speaks at the Ferrari party Ferdinand Cannizzo, one of the masterminds from which the 499P was born. Despite his engineering training, Cannizzo’s words dwell little on the technical aspects of the car and much on the human side, on the cohesion of a group that continues to define itself as a family. In fact, as always happens in racing, the verdicts of the stopwatch are nothing more than a reflection of the organization of human capital.