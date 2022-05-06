Formula 1 has yet to hit the track in the highly anticipated Miami Grand Prix, but the circuit facilities are already abundantly animated by insiders. During the day of Thursday the first images from the pit lane began to arrive, providing a glimpse of the aerodynamic configurations brought by the Florida stables and any updates. In this regard, on the eve of the American trip there was great anticipation around the team at the top of both world classifications: in the debriefing following the Imola race, the Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto had in fact anticipated the arrival of aerodynamic innovations on the F1-75embodied in particular by a new rear wing.

The goal is to best adapt the car to a track with three long straights such as the one in Miami. The speed peaks in fact emerged as one of Ferrari’s critical points in the comparison with Red Bull, although a different strategy of using the Maranello power unit also contributes to a similar gap, which makes extensive use of clipping, cutting the electric power at the bottom of the obverse. to preserve it for the traction phases. In spite of the numerous straights, the hourly averages expected for the lap in Florida are however relatively low, around 220 km / h, the second lowest value among the tracks visited so far. The extensions are in fact interspersed with high-mileage curves, in particular in the first sector, and a tight sequence of low-speed changes of direction in the central part of the circuit, areas that both require high levels of load. The Florida racetrack thus arises as a medium-low load track without leading to extreme solutionson the contrary, compromise choices could be substituted.

According to what leaked from the Scuderia’s pits, the two front wings that have always been available to the team up to now have been confirmed. The more loaded version is accompanied by the more discharged specification, with the differences concentrated in the dimensions of the last upper profile, characterized by a different chord trend. As seen on previous occasions, the double wing allows greater freedom of intervention on the car’s aerodynamic balance, also in reaction to any rear wing changes.

At the rear instead, in Miami so far only the rear wing has been seen in its old configuration, characterized by an accentuated downward spoon shape of the main profile. This is a derivative setting in two specifications with different load levels, alternated so far by the Scuderia in the first four races of the World Championship. Still no trace therefore of the new rear wing, which could be unveiled directly in testing or be introduced in Barcelona together with the main package of updates being developed in Maranello.