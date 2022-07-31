After Friday free practice, the Ferrari she seemed the clear favorite ahead of qualifying and the Hungarian Grand Prix race. But the rain, which fell copiously in the morning, literally washed the track, bringing much cooler temperatures than the previous day. And so since Q1 we have seen qualifying that is as unpredictable as it is fun, with different leaders in each session and who delivered Mercedes’ first pole of the season at the end of Q3, with George Russell. In all of this, Ferrari did not appear to be a clearly superior car to the competition, as expected, and both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc (who still finished second and third respectively) said they struggled with the car. correct tire usage window.

Sainz in fact he explained at the press conference: “I keep taking steps in the right direction, and I feel more and more comfortable and at one with the car. I’m disappointed, because with a perfect lap I could have been on pole, but the track conditions had changed – especially with the Soft – and they didn’t work in our favor, because the advantage we had on the pace seemed to have vanished. We fought to get the tires up to temperature. But I am confident that in the race, with tires in different temperatures and conditions, the car could also change completely and come back strong“. Along the same line of analysis as Charles Leclerc: “We paid the price of not having the tires in the right window of use. I clearly struggled with the tires, but I think that in the race it will be a different matter ”.