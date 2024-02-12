Presentation tomorrow

There are 24 hours left until the presentation of the new Ferrari SF-24, but the Cavallino team wanted to give its fans a new preview. After having revealed the suits for the 2024 season in recent days, the latest 'spoiler' offered by the Maranello team concerns the numbers that will appear on the single-seater.

Also in this case there is a difference compared to the recent past. In fact, the color of the number remains white – as it was in 2023, while in 2022 it was black – but the border changes to yellow.

New previews

A further clue, in addition to those already present on the suit and undersuit, of how the livery of the SF-24 will probably also have important references of this type.

On the other hand, the historic 'Modena yellow' from Ferrari has come back forcefully into fashion in recent years, as evidenced by the now famous Monza 2022 tracksuits and also various references made on tracksuits and clothing during the past season. In 2024, with the disappearance of black from the livery, this trend could be even more marked.