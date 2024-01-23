Genoa – The red, the fire, the horizon, the waves. Ferrari posts a video on social media, or rather a teaser, announcing the arrival of the Scuderia on the sea. “We're taking racing where we've never gone before. Are you ready for this new adventure?”the claim.

“It is a revolutionary sporting challenge that originates from our racing DNA. An undertaking that fully embodies the soul of the Prancing Horse and the audacity to go where we have never been – reads the text -. From the beginning, our DNA marked by challenge it has emerged in everything we do. By combining our passion and drive for innovation, we have redefined the limits of what is possible. Conquering tracks and roads everywhere on Earth. Fire ignites our engines, wind shapes our designs, and both can push us forward. Hungry to set benchmarks and break records, our sights set on new horizons, we take the challenge where we have never been before. It's not just what we do, but who we are.”