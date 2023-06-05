The future of Ferrari speaks…electric. Now there are no more doubts about it: yesterday the CEO of the Prancing Horse car manufacturer Benedict Vigna announced that the new plant that will house the production of the will be ready in June next year first full electric model of the brand, whose debut is expected for the following year.

No acquisitions

Ferrari’s number one talked about it on Bloomberg’s microphones, but this wasn’t the only topic he touched on. On the table of discussion also the possibility by the Maranello house of acquire other rival supercar manufacturersa hypothesis that had flashed through the heads of some analysts but which was promptly dismissed by Vigna himself.

Vigna’s words

“I don’t think it makes sense to us buy another supercar manufacturer, because we believe that when it comes to luxury companies it is important to maintain the company’s DNA – her words – It is important for us to work for enrich the technology portfolio, and there are different ways to do it: by bringing in skills, or with partnerships. Ferrari is a high luxury company, in which technology plays an important role”.

Trust in racing

Speaking of technology, Vigna made it known that not only the company’s first full electric car will be built in the new plant in Maranello, a choice that confirms the desire to flexibility remarked on several times by the CEO of the Italian house. He concluded by reiterating the importance of motor racing also for Ferrari’s road models: “We cannot do without races because they are very important to us, they have been, are and will be in the DNA of our company. Competitions are one area in which we will continue to investbecause we see a lot of technologies moving from the races to the road”.