Ferrari, Loïc Serra arriving from Mercedes

“We will make noise“. Few but incisive words, those of the Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur. And now the facts may come. The famous operating technician in Maranello starting from the 2025 car could come from Mercedes and his name is Loïc Serra. To report the indiscretion is Daniele Sparisci of the Corriere della Sera.

Who is Loic Serra?

Serra has a degree in mechanical engineering: the Frenchman, born in 1972, studied in Aix-en-Provence and in Paris. Immediately after the University, in 1996, he was hired in Michelins: in a decade he has refined his knowledge of tires and the mechanisms that operate the suspension. In October 2006 he moved to Formula 1, joining the BMW-Sauber always as head of performance. In 2010 he moved to Mercedeswhere until January 2013 it was “Chief engineer vehicle engineering“, Then “Head of Vehicle Dynamics” until December 2018. For five years he has held the role of Performance Director.

The 51-year-old could therefore be the first major purchase of the Vasseur-era at Ferrari. Besides, Serra is an expert in suspensions And tirestwo areas in which the Scuderia from Maranello undoubtedly needs to improve, considering the obvious problems on the degradation front (however improved starting from Canada).

Serra, who worked together with Aldo Costa, like all the best engineers and technicians will face a period of gardening at least a year and a half, and therefore it will only be operational at the beginning of 2025. Its possible arrival is part of the market campaign conducted by Vasseur himself since the first day of his experience in Ferrari: having received the no from Pierre Waché (Red Bull), the Frenchman turned to Toto Wolff, his best man, with whom relations have always been excellent. On the exit front, however, Ferrari has moved well in advance, with the departures in the last seven months of Mattia Binotto, Laurent Mekies and David Sanchez.